By Loop News T&T

Kes and Iwer’s Stage Gone Bad has taken the 2020 Road March title.

In a statement, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) congratulated Neil “Iwer” George and Kees Dieffenthaller on the win.

The tune was the obvious favourite on the road, being played 386 times.

Machel Montano, Iwer and Skinny Fabulous’ Conch Shell took second place. It was played 95 times.

Nadia Batson’s Fatt was played nine times, coming in third.