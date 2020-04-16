STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDS IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS AS GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO PROTECT CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS AGAINST THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

By SKNIS,

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will extend the State of Emergency and COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act – which includes the 24-hour curfew – as it continues to work to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

“The Cabinet of Ministers has therefore determined that it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency currently in place and to extend regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act in order to continue the fight against COVID-19,” said Prime Minister Harris during an address to the Nation on April 15, 2020.

Prime Minister Harris said that The St. Kitts and Nevis Constitution states that a declaration of emergency cannot run for more than 21 days unless approved by the National Assembly. The current State of Emergency will expire on Saturday, April 18, 21 days since it was proclaimed on March 28.

“As a result, there will be an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday 17th April at 10 am. This sitting has been called to debate and pass a Resolution to extend the State of Emergency. Further regulations would be made to come into force once the current Regulations expire on Saturday, 18th April,” said Dr. Harris. “My Government is deeply concerned about the spread of COVID-19 throughout our Federation as it has done in other countries throughout the world and which would cause significant harm to the health and well-being of our people and could even result in deaths among our population.”

Prime Minister Harris said that the new regulations that will come into force over the weekend, will extend from Saturday, April 18, at 6 am to Saturday, April 25, at 6 am. A 24-hour lock-down – a total lock-down –will take effect from 6am Saturday, April 18 until Monday, April 20, at 6 am.

“The Team has recommended that there be a gradual relaxation of the limited or restricted curfews on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st and on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th between the hours of 6 am and 7 pm each day,” said the prime minister. “There will be nightly curfews from 7 pm each evening to 6 am the following morning. Please note that in the middle of the week, from Tuesday 7 pm to Thursday at 6 am, there will be a further 24-hour lock-down or total curfew.”