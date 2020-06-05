Statement from Commissioner of Hilroy Brandy regarding safety and security on Election Day 2020

By Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force,

The role of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during any general election is very critical. We are charged with maintaining law and order throughout the entire process, and are committed to ensuring voters can exercise their franchise in an environment free of violence and intimidation, among other things.

The general public is, hereby, assured that on Election Day on Friday, June 05, 2020, members of the Federation’s Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force will be out in their numbers around the country, particularly in the area of polling stations, to ensure the security of the people and that orderly voting is maintained.

I urge the public to cooperate with the police and other members of the security forces in a determined effort to avoid any mishaps and/or breaches of the peace. Let us work together to ensure the security of all citizens and property.

Additionally, the general public is, hereby, reminded to obey all the COVID-19 health protocols that have already been established in the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, in particular social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Any breaches of any section of the Regulations in this regard is likely to result in the appropriate police action being taken which includes making an arrest and prosecution.

Photo: Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy