Stokes could play as specialist batsman as England consider Archer recall

Ben Stokes could be forced out of England’s bowling plans for the third Test against West Indies but Jofra Archer is delivering the ball “at the speed of light”.

That was the verdict of captain Joe Root on Thursday as he readied the home team for the series decider at Old Trafford.

Talisman Stokes bowled 27.4 overs across two innings in the second Test, picking up three valuable wickets, as well as making 176 and 78 not out with the bat.

But England are determined to protect their star all-rounder and that may means he is selected as a specialist batsman on Friday morning.

“We’ll have to be really clear on where Ben’s at – he’s still feeling it a little bit on his quad, so we’re making sure he’s fit to bowl and if not that might change how we go with things slightly,” Root said.

“He pretty much spent the whole time on the field [in the second Test]. It was a long old game for him, but it does take a lot to keep him down and to take him out of the action.

“We’ll see how he is in the morning and if you look at the squad of players we’ve got, we’ve got plenty of brilliant options.

“I feel like whatever combination we decide to go with will definitely be worthy of taking 20 wickets.”

Quicks Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood come back into the picture for the third Test, providing competition for Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Sam Curran in a 14-man squad.

Root explained Archer is raring to go and said the recent online racist abuse suffered by the Sussex paceman had been “disgusting”.

Archer, who missed the second Test after breaching strict protocols on the team’s bio-secure environment, said in a newspaper column he reported the racist abuse to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Root said: “He’s got his smile back. He’s been bowling at the speed of light.

“It was disgusting to see some of the stuff he’s had to put up with over the last week. As a squad we’ve tried to get round him and let him know we’re all there for him.

“No-one should have to go through anything like that. There’s no other word other than disgusting really.”