Students advised to be prepared for overseas examinations

Basseterre, 2nd July, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– The current school year in St. Kitts and Nevis will come to an end on Friday, 10th July, but overseas exams are expected to run until later in the month, said Minister of Education, Jonel Powell.

Powell said that this means that students who are scheduled to write the overseas CXC examinations from 13th July, 2020, are all expected to report to their school’s examination centres, as previously advised.

It should be noted that there are new protocols for accessing the examination spaces at each school, especially in light of guidelines for social distancing, he explained.

It is therefore imperative that students who are registered for exams, arrive at their respective schools, at least one hour in advance of the start of their examinations, the Minister added.

“As we move towards the end of the 2019- 2020 school year, on the 10th July, I encourage all education personnel to make the most of the upcoming summer break,” he advised.

The newly appointed Minister of Education also had words of advice for parents, saying that he hoped that this summer period will provide a time for rest and rejuvenation for our teachers and school administrators.

“I encourage you to take time to care for yourself holistically, ensuring you are rested in mind, body, and spirit,” said the the Minister.

He stated, “It is our hope that parents and children alike, will be ready for the start of the 2020- 2021 academic year, on Monday, 7th September.”

Main photo: Jonel Powell (ZIZ)