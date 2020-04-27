Superintendent Henry appeals to businesses to adhere to safety protocols outlined in COVID-19 regulations for limited operation days

By SKNIS,

Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has appealed to businesses to adhere to the safety protocols outlined in the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act to be able to function on limited operation days.

“I want to remind you that where it is not possible for a business to function in accordance with the provisions of Regulations 7 which speaks to social and physical distancing, that business shall cease to operate for the duration of these Regulations,” said Superintendent Henry during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 26, 2020.

“Regulation 16 (4) states that during a limited operation day a business or enterprise that is able to operate may do so provided that the owner or operator of the business or enterprise shall adhere to social and physical distancing protocols pursuant to Regulations 7. So there is much emphasis placed in the regulations on social and physical distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of masks,” he added.

Superintendent Henry made an appeal for barbers and hair salons to follow the guidelines if they wish to operate on limited operation days.

“Both the barber or hairstylist and the client must wear masks and only one person is permitted in the salon or barbershop at a time. Therefore, you must work by appointments. The barber or hairstylist must wear gloves, the equipment, seating and other areas in the salon that is frequently touched must be sanitized before and after each client,” said the superintendent. “So once you comply by these guidelines, barbers and hair salons can operate on limited operation days.”

He encouraged persons, both businesses and members of the public “to adhere to these protocols. They are for your good and they are intended to prevent the spread of the disease.”