Suspect in shooting incident charged

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, a motorcyclist fired several gun shots along the stretch of Cayon Street leading up to the Queen Victoria Roundabout. The Basseterre Police Station, as well as several other businesses, are located in this area. Both pedestrians and Officers are often in this area as well. Despite the threat posed by this lone gunman, our Officers moved swiftly to capture the perpetrator. On behalf of the High Command, I would like to commend the Officers who responded in quick time to the incident. As a result of their hard and meticulous work, I am pleased to report that on that same day, we were able to locate and take into custody the suspect, as well as the firearm and motorcycle that were used to carry out the incident. Then, as a result of their investigations, on March 17, Alexander Samuel of Conaree Village was formally charged for the offences of Discharging a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life. He remains in Police custody. We have said before, and will reiterate again today, that we will not tolerate any act of violence. The mere fact that this individual was brazen enough to conduct himself in this way in the vicinity of a Police Station shows a lack of respect for the law, law enforcement personnel and society. The High Command condemns this irresponsible and disrespectful act. During this period when the Federation is experiencing decreased levels in violent crimes and a renewed sense of peace, we want to send a strong message to the perpetrators of crime that any disruption to the peace will be stamped out. We also denounce the circulation of rumours that the Police Station was attacked. This was never the case. While we understand that the matter is deeply troubling, peddling such false information never serves any useful purpose and only creates hysteria among the public. I want to urge all citizens and residents of the Federation to say something if you see or hear something. The information you give could very well be the information we need to stop criminal activity in its tracks or to take a criminal off the street. I also want to use this opportunity to thank all the persons who have been sharing information with us and have been instrumental to some of the successes we have been celebrating. May God bless you, may God bless our country and may God bless the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.