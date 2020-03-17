Suspension of flights to RLB

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday,17th March, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – Though there has been no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis, as of Tuesday, 17th March, 2020, the impact of the virus is continuing to have grave implications for the twin island state.

During the course of last weekend, the Cruise Line International Association (C.L.I.A), which represents cruise lines throughout the world, announced the cancellation of cruise visits worldwide, from Saturday 14th, March 2020.

This brought to a halt, the visit of all major cruise lines to St. Kitts.

Now, American Airlines, (which is a major carrier for visitors arriving from North America), has suspended some of its flights into St. Kitts.

In a release emanating from government sources, it was stated that due to the reduction in flights worldwide, COVID-19 impacted American Airlines flights from Miami, Dallas and New York.

The flights in question are listed below:

SKB-MIA Flights 1236 (late night) and 1266 (early morning) – April 4th to June 4th 2020. This does not affect the SKB-MIA, daily flight 318 which operates Sunday to Saturday.

SKB-JFK Flight, 2210 (Wednesday) – April 4th 2020 to June 4th 2020. This does not affect the SKB-JFK flight 2210 which operates on Saturday only.

SKB-DFW (Dallas) Flight, 2690, Nonstop, (Saturday only) – May 23rd to August 3rd 2020. This flight will not be in operation for Summer 2020

With the recent announcement from Government that St. Kitts and Nevis has closed its borders to the United Kingdom, Ireland and other parts of Europe, this means that the weekly British Airways flight out of Gatwick has also been put on hold.

Tourism officials in St. Kitts and Nevis are currently monitoring the situation of COVID-19 and they indicate that every effort is being made to minimize the impact on the local hospitality sector.