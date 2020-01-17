Sussex staff ‘redeployed’ as Meghan stays longer than expected in Canada

By Max Foster and Rob Picheta, CNN

London (CNN)Members of staff employed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Frogmore Cottage residence are being “redeployed,” a source close to the couple told CNN on Friday, raising questions about the royal pair’s plans for the future.

“In quiet periods staff are often redeployed elsewhere around the estate,” the source told CNN after reports emerged in the British press Friday claiming that Harry and Meghan had let go of members of staff as they prepare to settle in Canada.

“No members of staff have been let go,” the source confirmed.

CNN was told last week that the Duchess was expected back in London in a matter of days but new pictures in the British press show that she’s still in Canada, suggesting the plan has changed.

Questions have been raised over whether the couple are intending to live together in the UK for any length of time, or whether they are planning to resettle in North America.

Their surprise announcement last week that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family has left the institution reeling.

Harry attended crunch talks with the Queen and other members of the family on Monday, but a source told CNN that Meghan did not dial into that meeting from Canada, which she had previously been expected to do.

The couple ultimately plan to split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom but will live at Frogmore with the Queen’s permission in the short term.

They spent £2.4 million (about $3 million) of British taxpayers’ money on renovations to the cottage, according to figures released last year.