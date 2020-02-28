TDC introduces another DHL Express Delivery Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Group of Companies is pleased to announce the introduction of its DHL Express Delivery Service from Monday 2nd March 2020, in downtown Basseterre.

With the addition of this new location, customers and clients will now be able to have their documents processed at the DHL counter in the TDC Business Centre on Central Street.

It will provide a more practical and convenient option, along with the usual fast processing, value and service for patrons to have their documents delivered anywhere in the world.

This Courier Centre will operate from Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering same day shipping for documents received by midday.

This new service complements the expansion of product and service offerings to better meet the growing demands of the local marketplace.