TDC takes measures to protect its Staff and Customers from COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts – As the COVID-19 global situation evolves, the TDC Group of Companies has taken steps to safeguard its staff and customers, by implementing a series of measures to educate and protect patrons at its respective businesses.

These measures were immediately put in place following a recent presentation to the management team by Dr. Hazel Laws, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Mr. Abdias Samuel, Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on the pandemic.

At strategic points across the Company, several hand sanitizations stations have been set up, along with bold signage under the caption Hero Habits, offering simple and helpful guidelines from industry experts.

On its social media channels, information is posted about actions that should be taken to help prevent the contraction and spreading of the disease and will be revised as updates from the health authorities become available.

To ensure customers’ and employees’ safety you are reminded to maintain “social distance”, i.e., up to six feet. In addition, payments by credit and debit cards and the use of online payment platforms, instead of cash, are encouraged.

These actions are in addition to the deep cleaning processes already in place which pays special attention to frequently touched surfaces, such as, shopping carts, shelves, light switches, doorknobs, POS systems, registers, counters, etc. There is a heightened awareness about hand hygiene and all staff are encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly and often and to wear gloves, where practicable.

An Emergency Response Team has been established to evaluate and respond, in real time, as part of the proactive approach to tend to the needs of the staff and customers, if needed.

These steps form part of the company’s ongoing commitment to balance exceptional service, while keeping everyone healthy.