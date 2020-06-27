Team Unity Government committed to improve healthcare facilities, says PM Harris

By PLP PR Media Inc.,

Communities from Bellevue through Tabernacle to Mansion, in Constituency Number Seven, were on Thursday June 25 given the clearest signal that the Team Unity Administration is delivering facilities and services for a stronger and healthier Federation.

This was with the commissioning and renaming of the new Tabernacle Health Centre, at a colourful ceremony presided over by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

“I feel especially fortunate to be here today and to be part of this renaming ceremony of the Tabernacle Health Centre,” said the Prime Minister. “And now I take great pride and pleasure in declaring from henceforth this facility shall be referred to as the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility.”

He told the large gathering which included Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency Michael Morton: “It is now officially commissioned and of course open to do business come tomorrow. May God bless us all, and may we continue to move from strength to strength and be worth citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, as we continue the journey of the stronger and safer future. It has been a special privilege for me to serve my own people of Tabernacle in this way.”

The ceremony which was chaired by Health Planner in the Ministry of Health, Mr Sylvester Belle, was also addressed by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan His Excellency Tom Lee, the immediate past Minister of State for Health Senator Wendy Phipps, and the Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett. Director of Public Works Department, Mr Cromwell Williams, gave an overview of the multimillion-dollar facility.

Also in attendance were the immediate past Minister of Health the Hon Eugene Hamilton who is now the Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs, and the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon Jonel Powell. Others included the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws, Medical Chief of Staff Dr Cameron Wilkinson, and the Director of Community Health Services Dr Keisha Liddie.

“We have made quite a lot in the delivery of healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis, and yet there still a lot more work to do – work that we as a government and people are committed to do,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We will always work hard to improve our healthcare facilities in keeping with our commitment to delivering stronger and safer future for you the people.”

According to the Prime Minister, the Team Unity Administration has planned the construction of a brand new General Hospital at a new location in West Basseterre, and has also planned the completion of the cardiac unit at the JNF General Hospital which should be happening this year.

He described the new facility as a lovely development that Tabernacle should be the first of the communities to benefit from the massive, spacious, lovely, comprehensive health facility. He thanked Senator Wendy Phipps and the team who had worked so hard to bring the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility to fruition.

For too long healthcare services delivered in Tabernacle for the people of Bellevue and Mansion were unacceptable, the Prime Minister lamented, and noted he was now happy that government has been able to restore the health facility to its rightful and historical important place. He also observed that caregivers and recipients of healthcare services will no longer be confined to the basement of the Tabernacle Day Care Centre.

“I believe that this facility is yet further proof of how seriously the Team Unity Government takes the health and wellbeing of our people,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “I feel especially good to know that someone who laboured long and hard in the health centre is today being honoured by having this facility bearing her name, and that person is none other than Nurse Sylvia Garnette.”

Nurse Garnette who lives in Florida, USA, could not attend the all-important ceremony due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has led to the closure of the country’s borders. Her biography was read by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris. The honouree, Nurse Garnette, however made a response via video link.

“I want to thank her for her excellence,” said Prime Minister Harris. “This British-trained registered nurse and midwife, excelled in the delivery of health services in our health centres, Tabernacle, Molineux, Cayon, etc. and eventually as an assistant matron at the JNF General Hospital. We want to give her thanks and give God thanks for using her in this particular area.”

After Prime Minister Harris unveiled the signage at the entrance of the facility on Station Road in Tabernacle, a ribbon was cut to signify its official opening and prayers were offered by Pastor Judah Payne of Millionaire Harvest Church, which was followed by a tour of the facility.

Main photo: L-R: Dr Keisha Liddie, Ambassador Tom Lee, Mrs Cynthia Morton, and behind her is Hon Jonel Powell, Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, His Excellency Michael Morton, PM Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris.