Team Unity to build stronger bonds and relationship with the church, says PM Harris

By Peter Ngunjiri, PLP PR Media Inc.,

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, in acknowledging that the church plays a role in nation building, has pledged that in return his Team Unity Government will build stronger bonds and relationship with the church as it contributes to a stronger and safer future.

“We pledged that we will do the best we can to develop our country and to develop everyone who is part of our space, in that we will always find room for our churches because without God on our side we are nothing and our efforts are in vain,” said Prime Minister Harris on Sunday July 12 when he addressed the congregation at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln Commercial Development, West Basseterre.

“So we will try to even build stronger bonds and relationship with the church and the church family, because we understand your importance, your value, and your contribution to that safer and stronger future.”

The Prime Minister, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three parties in the Team Unity Administration, had led members of the party to a praise and worship service to give thanks to God following the June 5 General Election, where the party’s Deputy National Political Leader, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett was elected as the new Area Parliamentary Representative for West Basseterre.

Present were members of the National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party led by National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson, and members of Constituency Number Three Executive Branch, and officials and members from other PLP Constituency Executive Branches, and members of the People’s Action Movement.

“A special delight for many of us had been the outcome in West Basseterre (St. Christopher Three) in which this church is located, where one of our finest candidates, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett surprised so many and came home with a resounding victory – a victory that we are glad that the external observers who came in found that the general elections were free and fair and free from fear,” commented Dr Harris. “And so I want to say a special thank you to all the people of West Basseterre who when faced with the choice, chose Mrs Akilah Byron-Nisbett.”

The Honourable Prime Minister had earlier told the congregation that there is a feeling in each and every one that they are really blessed as a country and as a people and said that he would invite the church and invite everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis to remember always to give God thanks.

He reminded that too often people are not counting their blessings, observing that when they are invited to count them one by one they will be reminded how wonderful God has been to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister recalled of the story that when people look at the glass they see it as half empty rather than see it as being half full, noting it was either an attitude of hope or one of despair.

“We at the Peoples Labour Party have determined that it would be excellent to go and to have these engagements in worship sessions giving thanks to God for His mercies and His favour to us as a party and to us as a country,” said Dr Harris. “We were last at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Bourryeau and we are now here at the Rivers in West Basseterre.”

The sermon which was delivered by Prophetess Dr Debbie Isaac was themed ‘Life is a Journey – Go with God’. Prime Minister Harris thanked the leadership and membership of the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre for welcoming them to the church.

During their last worship at Rivers, Prime Minister Harris explained that Apostle Dr Allan Isaac gave a powerful message about the role of Government and the duty of the church to pray for those in authority. It was so powerful that he felt like asking Prophetess Dr Debbie Isaac to find out from her husband if it was in hard form for him to read it over and get acquainted with the scripture as it relates to Government.

“My classmate Debbie Isaac, Prophetess, I now ask officially that you will get that from him and that you will make it available,” pleaded Dr Harris.

Also in attendance were Cabinet ministers the Hon Eugene Hamilton, the Hon Lindsay Grant, and the Hon Jonel Powell. Others included the Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Ambassadors Sydney Osborne, and Michael Powell, and other senior government officials, and former Cabinet Minister Mr Ian Patches Liburd.

Main photo: Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett and members of Cabinet and PLP officials pictured after the church service