Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison

Once he gets out, he’ll be on supervised release for 5 years and will have to complete 300 hours of community service and pay a $35k fine.

Tekashi, who was wearing dark blue prison scrubs, had almost no reaction when the sentence was read. You’d think he’d be ecstatic, but he sat stoically. BTW, his hair was almost completely black with just traces of his famous rainbow dye job in his braids.

Before handing down his sentence, Engelmayer ran down very specific examples as to why Tekashi should serve more than just the 13 months of time served his team had been pushing. The judge said even though Tekashi cooperated in tremendous fashion, “one way or another the full range of your conduct would have come to light.”

Engelmayer — who revealed Tekashi met with the feds 26 times — said Tekashi may not have pulled the trigger in shootings, but made it crystal clear Tekashi’s responsible … completely rejecting the notion Tekashi was just a passive participant.

The judge did add Tekashi helped prosecutors tremendously but said, “In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.” Engelmayer said Tekashi deserved a great deal of credit for cooperation but 13 months as time served was NOT nearly enough.

Engelmayer also showed some sense of humor … saying he appreciated the snitching memes — whether at his or Tekashi’s expense. The judge called Tekashi’s cooperation brave … underscoring that cooperation of criminal insiders is a necessary tool. The judge said Tekashi’s cooperation was so much … no gang will wanna work with him ever again.

8:54 AM PT — After a female victim — an innocent bystander shot in the foot during one of the gang’s crimes — spoke, Tekashi finally addressed the court. He offered to pay her medical bills. Tekashi admitted throwing his money around was not the best look, but he wanted to help her and apologized for the shooting.

He read most of his comments from a letter he’d written, and talked about his father abandoning his family when he was in third grade. He also copped to making a lot of bad choices in his 23 years but said that didn’t make him a bad person.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing the judge in federal court, and he’s about to find out exactly how long he’ll be locked up — AKA, how much all that snitching shaved off his time.

The sentencing hearing got underway Wednesday at 10 AM ET, and prosecutors are breaking down exactly how valuable Tekashi was in helping them convict 2 members of the Nine Trey Bloods … Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah Mack.

Prosecutors told the judge they met with him 2 to 3 times a week, and he sang like a canary — about his involvement in numerous crimes.

And, this was interesting — did you know there’s a rating system for criminals? For purposes of sentencing, the feds calculated Tekashi’s criminal history at a category 2.

Here’s the math on that: 6ix9ine got 1 point for his 2018 conviction for using a minor in a sexual performance (in a music video), and 2 more points for his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods while on probation. Those 3 points put him in category 2. Keep in mind the highest/worst criminal history rating is a 6.

Tekashi was originally facing a minimum of 47 years in prison before agreeing to assist prosecutors by ratting out his former gang members. As we reported, he pled guilty to 9 counts when he entered his plea back on January 23.

He copped to multiple counts of racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking. According to federal docs … Tekashi was involved with dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamines and weed.

The feds said the conspiracy included multiple acts of murder, robbery and extortion. Prosecutors also referred to a video TMZ first posted of Tekashi offering a $30k bounty for someone to shoot Chief Keef’s cousin.

