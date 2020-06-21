Tessanne, Romain Close Digicel Unplugged On Father’s Day

By Jamaica Gleaner

Fathers at home and abroad will be fêted this Sunday, June 21, at a special edition of the popular Digicel Unplugged concert series. The event will feature the extraordinary Tessanne Chin, lovers’ rock crooner Romain Virgo, and soul sensation Matthew Malcolm.

Fans are invited to tune in at 2 p.m. for this the curtain closer to another successful series of online concerts beamed live on the D’Music app, as well as Digicel’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.

Highlighting Digicel’s decision to celebrate fathers through music, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica Nasha-Monique Douglas noted, “Reggae music focuses on unity, togetherness, and love, so what better way to commemorate our fathers than through this genre?”

This immersive musical online journey with one of reggae’s biggest voices will see Tessanne Chin taking to the stage to pay tribute to dads through her performance of timeless classics such as Hide Away, Tumbling Down, and Loving You.

No stranger to the Digicel stage, Romain Virgo, originally of Digicel Rising Stars fame, himself a newly minted father, will be treating fans to hit after hit from his extensive catalogue, which includes popular tracks like LoveSick, In This Together, and Dutty Man.

Opening act Matthew Malcolm is certain to make a lasting impression on viewers when he performs his soulful single War for You.

In bringing the curtains down on another season of memorable performances, Douglas reflected, “The Digicel Unplugged series has been successful in bringing music lovers worldwide together each week to share in positive, uplifting, and enjoyable musical experiences. We are so grateful for all the talented artistes who helped us showcase the wonders of Jamaican music to a global audience and, of course, the incredible fans who, week after week, tuned in and kept the party going strong.”

With eight editions that featured reggae, dancehall, and gospel, Digicel Unplugged quickly rose to become Jamaica’s most viewed and most highly anticipated online entertainment event, garnering audiences of over 60,000 viewers.

Main photo: Romain & Tessanne