THA elects new Chief Secretary on Wednesday

By Trinidad and Tobago Newsday,

All eyes will be on the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough on Wednesday as the Tobago House of Assembly meets to elect a new Chief Secretary.

A notice from clerk of the assembly Cherry-Ann Edwards-Louis on Tuesday said the assembly will convene at 3 pm in accordance with Standing Orders 16 (4) of the Tobago House of Assembly.

“The business to be transacted at the meeting is the election of a Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly,” she said.

The position of Chief Secretary became vacant on April 30 after Kelvin Charles’ controversial resignation on Thursday.

Charles, who lost the PNM Tobago Council leadership to Tracy Davidson-Celestine on January 26, was asked by his new PNM leader to resign as Chief Secretary.

Davidson-Celestine, recently installed as the new Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, said on Friday that Charles, the representative for Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden, also automatically lost his position as Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy when he demitted office.

It is widely speculated that Assistant Secretary in the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Ancil Dennis will be elected as the new Chief Secretary. Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack, currently acting in the position, is also said to be in the running. Davidson-Celestine, although holding the power within the PNM, cannot be Chief Secretary as she is a Councillor and not an elected Assemblyman.