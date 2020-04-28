The Coronavirus and Black People

By Mr Hensley Daniel

As the coronavirus continues to rage across the world, it has begun to hit black communities in the USA very hard. Blacks make up 13% of the population in the United States but some 38 % have been affected by the virus.

This focus on the high incidence among black people can lead us to a fatalistic approach where we begin to think that we can do nothing about the disease and just surrender. Of course, if we develop a nihilistic philosophy, we shall see an increase in the number of cases.

In the Caribbean with its majority black population, the incidence is low and people are recovering from the virus. This is not noised abroad but we must continue with the social distancing and the wearing of masks and other protective gear.

Also, we can fortify our defences against the coronavirus by adopting the Food Based Dietary Guidelines set out by the FAO and PAHO which urge us to eat something from each food group every day. We can include some moringa, spinach and organically frown fruits and vegetables.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is led by Dr. Tedros, a black microbiologist from Ethiopia and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is headed by Dr. Carissa Etienne, a black Public health specialist from Dominica. So these two black professionals are leading the charge against the coronavirus. We have to support them and follow their advice. We must show some confidence in their leadership.

Dr. Donald Alcendor, a black doctor at Meharry Medical College will shortly be testing an anti viral drug to treat COVID 19. He successfully developed a drug to treat the Zika virus a few years ago.

In Senegal, a black scientist is developing A Covid 19 Test Kit in a laboratory.

Being black does not pre-dispose us to any disease. Black people simply have to sharpen the focus on diet and exercise and follow the science.

We have to read more and be ready to debunk the many stereotypes that often hold back our progress. Should we carry the burden of a disease we did not create?.

Let us share knowledge, food and money where possible so that we can push back against this virus.