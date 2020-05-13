The elections are on!

Basseterre, 13th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – After months of speculations, agitation and public debate, the people of St. Kitts & Nevis are now about to head to the polls.

This has now been formalized with the dissolution of the country’s parliament by its Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris.

This was confirmed by the prime minister on Wednesday night, (13th May, 2020), during a nation-wide address on radio, television and social media.

He said that after an audience with the Head of State on Tuesday, 12th May, 2020, he requested that the National Assembly, be prorogue, as of the same day, (yesterday).

Though he did not reveal the actual date for the holding of the election, the constitution requires the poll to be held within a 90 day period. However, it is expected that Harris will announce the date for the election, during an upcoming social media campaign event.

Instead of 90 days, there is every indication that the trek to the poll will be in the first half of June.

There are 11 seats up for grabs, with 8 in St. Kitts and 3 in Nevis.

The Nevis Reformation Party presently holds one seat, with the Concerned Citizens Movement, with two. Both parties are based in Nevis.

In St. Kitts, the breakdown shows PAM with the largest block of 4, St. Kitts-Nevis Labor Party-3 and the People’s Labour Party, 1.

The current COVID-19 crisis is likely to severely hamper the traditional campaign styles of the political groups, due to the prevailing restrictions.

The opposition Labour Party has for months been on the trail, promoting its programs and policies that it hopes to implement, if successful at the polls.

The ruling coalition of PAM, CCM and PLP, on the other hand has invested much time, defending its record of performance over the five years it held the reins of power, after unseating the Labour Administration of 20 years, from 1995-2015.

It will be one of the toughest fights in many decades. At the end of the poll, some candidates are likely to make their exit from the political scene, if their team is not able to win a majority of six seats to form a new administration.

Approximately seven new candidates will be making their maiden entry to the national politics of the country.

The last General Elections were held on 16th February, 2015, and the new parliament was first convened on 14th May, 2015.

Nevis Reformation Party at a previous rally

Team Unity at one of its previous rallies in Basseterre