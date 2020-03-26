The meaning of ‘until tomorrow’ and other Instagram trends during coronavirus

By Brooke Steinberg, New York Post,

With people social distancing and staying at home during the coronavirus crisis, many have taken to Instagram to pass the time and enjoy a light, fun distraction.

The latest viral Instagram fad dominating feeds is “until tomorrow,” which involves users posting embarrassing photos of themselves and captioning them with the phrase — and without context.

When someone likes the photo, the person who posted it has to send direct messages to the likers, instructing them to post their own photo and leave it up for 24 hours — until tomorrow.

An example of a direct message says: “So… you liked my post so you have to post an embarrassing picture of yourself, for the caption you’re ONLY allowed to write ‘until tomorrow’ and you can only tag me.”

As of Wednesday evening, the hashtag #untiltomorrow has over 352,000 posts with people sharing bad selfies and photos of themselves as children.

Since people are bored at home, quite a few Instagram challenges have been popping up. The challenge #see10do10 is a pushup challenge to encourage at-home workouts. It goes as it sounds: Record a video doing 10 pushups, and then tag as many friends as you’d like to see do the same.

Many users have also been starting chains in their Instagram Stories, drawing different foods such as oranges and bananas and tagging their friends so they’ll join the virtual arty party, too.

There’s also the #SeeAPupSendAPup challenge on Twitter and Instagram which follows the same premise, with users posting pictures of their pets.

Instagram also started hashtag #stayhome, complete with a sticker. Stories tagged with the sticker are compiled and added to a custom story to encourage people to stay home.

Image Credit: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images