The SKN National Olympic Committee wishes all the women of our Federation a happy International Women’s Day

By SKNNOC,

The theme for this year is “Each for Equal”. This year’s focus is based on the premise that “An Equal World is an Enabled World.” It is a clarion call to every individual to work together to create a gender equal world. When women and men are equally empowered the entire community benefits. We need to work together to create awareness about gender biases or behaviors that undermine women’s rights.

We must therefore take on our individual responsibility of making gender equality our mission. Each and everyone of us can play an important role starting with a mindset of fairness and compassion for each other regardless of gender, religion, race, sexual orientation or personal disability.

The SKNOC is committed to equality and supports efforts for the development of our youngsters through sports. Over the past year the SKNOC continued to provide financial and technical support to Athletes throughout the Federation, with increasing emphasis on encouraging more female involvement at all levels of sport. Our Efforts are in alignment with the gender equality mandate from the International Olympic Committee.



We look forward to having more women participating in regular physical activities and taking on greater leadership roles in 2020.