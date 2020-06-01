The St. Kitts and Nevis Economy – A Record Of Outstanding Achievements

By Everson W. Hull Ph.D.

On June 5th, 2020, the People of St. Kitts and Nevis will go to the polls to render their judgment as to who would lead the Nation for the next five years. They will exercise their fundamental right to be “Free to Choose” who best serves their interests. Many will make their decisions based on pocketbook issues that affect their ability to feed and clothe their families and pay their mortgage or rental rates on time. Professionally trained in the discipline of Econometrics, I consider it my duty to report to the Nation that, “The State of the Union is Good.” To this end, a comparative appraisal of the performance scorecard of St. Kitts and Nevis relative to its 34-member peers in the OAS Western Hemispheric region is instructive.

It is with enormous pride that I report that St. Kitts and Nevis, the smallest independent state in the Western Hemisphere, stands close to the head of the class and ranks third in GDP per capita. Setting aside the USA and Canada, which are not in our peer group, the World Bank reports that in 2018, only the Bahamas (US$32,088) and Trinidad and Tobago (US$32,015) had a higher level for GDP per capita than St. Kitts and Nevis (US$30,208). Put differently, St. Kitts and Nevis, in pursuit of its announced “Prosperity Agenda” stands tall among the vast majority of countries in South America and Central America and the Caribbean in providing for the welfare of its people.

The performance record is substantially influenced by discretionary fiscal policies that have shunned punitive taxes, creating a business environment that fosters an inflow of revenues that support household and business expenditures, the two dominant pillars on which our economy stands. The eight years of punitive and largely contractionary US fiscal policies stunted the growth of the U.S. economy, constraining its growth to 1.6 percent per annum, the lowest of any presidential term of the last 66 years. This contractionary U.S. policy has been replaced by an expansionary fiscal policy of non-punitive tax cuts and reduced levels of burdensome government regulations.

The resultant effects have been extraordinary. The pre-pandemic benefits are revealed in an alltime record low rate of unemployment in the U.S. of 4.0 percent, the lowest rate recorded in 66 years, with all minority groups of Blacks and Hispanics reporting the lowest rates of unemployment ever recorded for these cohort groups.

In response, US disposable income and, in turn, household and business expenditures which combined to account for 85 percent of the U.S. economy in 2019, do what they have always done when the beneficiaries receive a windfall gain in income. They either spend it, save it, or give it away in the form of charitable donations. We in St. Kitts and Nevis are the direct beneficiaries of increased U.S. spending on leisure travel.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank reports that the number of visitors to St. Kitts and Nevis soared to an all-time record OECS high of 1.3 million in 2018, surpassing St. Lucia, the prior record holder for the second year in a row. There was a record number of stay-over visitors with the vast majority coming from the USA, as households seek opportunities for unloading their surplus tax-induced windfall gains in income and wealth. These developments in the tourism sector augur well for the future. The revenues generated by tourism are complemented by a strong export sector that is breaking new records each year. The World Bank reports that in 2018, per capita exports for St. Kitts and Nevis were roughly tied with those of the Bahamas at (US$11,541). It is the highest level of exports per capita ever-recorded among all 14 CARICOM member states; and demonstrates the potential for our small island developing state to diversify its economy as it remains under threat from a number of very damaging exogenous forces.

Photo: Dr. Everson Hull currently serves as Permanent Representative for St. Kitts and Nevis to the OAS. He earned the doctoral degree in Economics from Howard University in 1977. For more than 20 years, he served as Adjunct Professor in the Department of Economics. In the private sector, he has served as Senior Economist for the American Petroleum Institute, TRW Inc. and Fannie Mae. Dr. Hull also served at the U.S. Congressional Research Service as Head of Money and Banking. This latter tour of duty led to a U.S. Presidential Appointment as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Research at the U.S. Department of Labor.