The St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League names new General Manager

The St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Limited is pleased to announce that Ms. Julie Charles, MBA has been appointed General Manager effective 1st July 2020.

Given the current financial environment and acting out of prudence, the Board of Directors of The St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Limited took the decision to enter into a secondment agreement with one of its affiliates. As a result, Ms. Charles has been seconded from the St. Kitts Cooperative Credit Union Limited for a one-year period.

Ms. Charles will be responsible for spearheading the St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League’s efforts of creating a mutually supportive organization for the promotion and success of credit unions; to serve as the “credit union’s credit union” by providing financial services independent of the commercial banking industry; and to perform the function of lobbying the Government of the Federation to ensure that the laws that govern and regulate the credit union sector are fair and beneficial to credit unions, its membership, and stakeholders.

Ms. Charles brings with her over fifteen years of experience in the Credit Union Movement, and twelve plus years in a managerial position.

She has an Anti-money Laundering Certified Associate (AMLCA) from the Florida International University, and she holds a BBA in Consumer Behaviour and Marketing Research from the Bernard Baruch College of the City University of New York, and an MBA in Marketing and Human Resource from the Walden University.

The St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Limited is confident that Ms. Charles would be able to strengthen the relationships amongst the four (4) credit unions as well as the other financial institutions, who form part of the local financial sector.