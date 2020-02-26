The state of agricultural sector – reviewed

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2020 (SKNIS): The Department of Agriculture held its Annual Review and Planning Meeting on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme “Creating Partnership and Linkages for Sustainable Agriculture” where the successes and challenges with respect to farming within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were discussed.



The Annual Review and Planning Meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, officials within the Department of Agriculture, as well as crop and livestock farmers.



At the meeting, Minister Hamilton was presented with a cheque from the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee. The financial support will go towards a climate adaptation project.



Minister Hamilton addressed several issues relating to food security in the Federation including the production and consumption of more local produce and challenges to the livestock sector such as diseases like Dermatophilosis.



The quality of food that we produce is better than that which is imported, and we must buy from our local farmers,” said Minister Hamilton.



With respect to the problem of Dermatophilosis, he said “The Department of Agriculture will go through each area and administer as far as possible Bayticol free for the first six months and we are aiming to go for a year to help eradicate this tick.”



Key speakers at the meeting were Director of Agriculture, Melvin James; Crops Programme Leader, Oswald Browne; Head of Plant Protection Unit, Jeanelle Kelly and Chief Veterinarian and Head of Livestock Sub Programme Leader, Dr. Tracy Challenger.