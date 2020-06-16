The ultimate mix joining Ports with Tourism, says Grant

Basseterre, 16th June, 2020 (MyVue News.com)– With the recent announcement of new Ministers of Government, one of the important portfolio changes that has taken place, relates to the inclusion of the ports, into the responsibilities of the Minister of Tourism.

Just after being sworn in for his second term, Lindsay Grant described the addition of the Ports Ministry to the Tourism Ministry, as the “ultimate mix to make the synergies better.”

He added that it would also enhance the workings of both ministries.

While unveiling his new Cabinet on Sunday, 14th June, 2020, during an inauguration ceremony in Basseterre, Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced that he had requested the Governor General to allocate the Ministry of Ports, to Lindsay Grant, who will serve as Minister of Tourism, Transport & Ports.

This means that he will also oversee matters to do with public transportation, including the completion of the new West Bus Terminal in Basseterre, which was started under Ian Patches Liburd, who until the June 5th election, held the portfolios for Ports and Transport.

He promised to move both Transport and Ports from strength to strength, just as he said he has done in tourism.

Grant previously held the portfolios of Tourism, International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs, from 2015-2020.

Grant, who represents Constituency Number 4 in the parliament, will have mandate over the Robert Bradshaw International Airport, Sea Ports and the ferry terminals.

The Minister said that the change will help to address the many overlaps between Tourism and the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority, (SCASPA), especially as they pertain to the airports and the main cruise facility, Port Zante.

He told the government-owned ZIZ during the live broadcast of the ceremony that strategically the amalgamation is the “correct thing to do”.

“There had always been a situation where there are many overlaps between the Tourism and SCASPA, he stated.”

He admitted that Tourism has taken a beating from COVID-19, recognizing that since March, the sector has practically come to a halt, with hotel closures, suspension of commercial flights and cessation of all cruise visits.

For the past two seasons, St. Kitts & Nevis recorded record-breaking cruise passenger visits of over 1.2 million and projections for 2019-2020 were already looking promising, but all this was destroyed when the Coronavirus caused the country to close its borders.

He, however, conceded that it would now require extra effort to re-start the sector, but that he is ready for the challenge.

Cruise ships docked at both piers at Port Zante, St. Kitts

The West Bus Terminal is almost completed (File photo)

Robert L. Bradshaw Int’l Airport

Main Photo: Screen grab of the Lindsay Grant (R) being sworn on 14th June, 2020 from ZIZ’s live broadcast.