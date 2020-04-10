The University of the West Indies Consulting Oppurtunity

The University of the West Indies (The UWI), is seeking a Consultant for a UNICEF funded Eastern Caribbean Office project for “Enhancing and Integrating Psychosocial Support into the Caribbean Regional Response Mechanism”. The project aims to a review, enhancement and codification of existing protocols for accessibility and deployment of psychosocial practitioners in the region to enhance the work of The UWI’s psychosocial initiatives and its interface with the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), coordinated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). The “Enhancing and Integrating Psychosocial Support into the Caribbean Regional Response Mechanism” project is a UNICEF pilot initiative, primarily for Barbados and the OECS.

To undertake a review of existing protocols for accessibility and deployment of psychosocial practitioners in the region, propose recommendations for improvement, develop an enhanced codified protocols manual documenting the procedures for accessibility and deployment of psychosocial practitioners in the region.

EVALUATION CRITERIA

The Consultant should have the following:

A. Qualifications and Experience

o Master’s degree or higher in the field of Environmental/Earth/Social Sciences

o At least 3 years’ experience working in the field of Environmental/Earth/Social Sciences

o Undergraduate degree and 5 years of DRM practice, including humanitarian operations

o Knowledge of disaster risk management system

o Experience working in DRM in the CDEMA system or familiarity of it.

B. Knowledge and Skills

o Expertise in participatory qualitative and quantitative data collection techniques

o Operational experience in post disaster situations and familiarity with CDEMA structure including the Regional Response Mechanisms would be distinct assets.

o Experience in report writing, data analysis and presentation o Strong communication and presentation skills

o Excellent speaking and writing skills in English o Ability to work without close supervision

EXPECTED OUTPUTS

The Consultant will enhance or develop codified protocol to facilitate the identification, training, debriefing and deployment of psycho-social personnel to provide humanitarian services and integration into CDEMA RRM of psychosocial support personnel in the region.

DURATION, TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The Codified Protocols Consultant will be engaged for 3 months. This is a contracted position. The incumbent will not be a UWI staff member.

DETAILS AND DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION

Interested persons should forward their applications to: drrcpssproject@gmail.com and copied to drrcpssproject@uwimona.edu.jm; drrcuwi@uwimona.edu.jm, with the following subject line: ‘Consultant to Draft a Protocol for integrating Psychosocial Personnel in the Regional Response Mechanism.

Application includes: (a) Cover letter (b) A CV which includes two references and (c) sample(s) of relevant work (in English) no later than April 17, 2020.