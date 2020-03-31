There could be more cases to come, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, 31st March, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – The people of St. Kitts & Nevis will be placed under a 24 hour daily “lock down” from tonight, (Tuesday, 31st March, 2020), as authorities tighten their efforts to curb the Coronavirus spread in the territory.

So far, the country has recorded 8 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, from the 96 persons tested, but health officials revealed that 50 results are pending.

In addition, some 323 residents, up to Monday, 30th March, remained in quarantine (at home), while another 4, at a facility. There are also 8 persons in isolation, but 109 persons have so far been released from quarantine.

No person who is being treated is recorded to have recovered so far, but there have been no deaths, to date.

In an address to the nation late Monday night, Prime Minister, Timothy Harris warned, “The number of cases will therefore increase, peak, plateau and then decline. The time taken to flatten the curve depends on how quickly our citizens and residents take all precautions and eliminate chances of further transmission via social distancing, strict compliance with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations and exercise common sense.”

However, while trying to reassure citizens, Prime Minister Harris made it clear that his administration has decided to take further actions, to stop the spread.

He said, “The Cabinet of Ministers has determined that, after consultation with the Police High Command, the National COVID-19 Working Group, the Chief Medical Officer and the Medical Chief of Staff of the JNF General Hospital, that there be a 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown, from 7:00 pm Tuesday 31st March to 6:00 am Friday 3rd April, in the first instance.”

However, there are some who have called for a longer period of lock down to ensure that the situation is brought under better control.

With this new direction, said Harris, who is also Minister of National Security, “It means that the current regulations will be repealed and new regulations made in which no one except the Security Forces and other Security Personnel, the HealthCare Officers, technical emergency officers of utilities including telecoms, and media personnel, will be allowed out of their residences.”

Under the old regulations, residents were permitted 14 hours of daily activity, for shopping, banking, and other engagements deemed essential. This however, under the new regulations to be announced, will be amended, and likely not to be allowed. Police are on record saying that too many people were abusing the hours granted in the daytime, between 5:00 am-7:00 pm.

Chaos prevailed on the public roads on Sunday, 29th and Monday, 30th March, with many operating as if there were no restrictions. Residents have complained however, that they were confused by the messages, which they interpreted to mean that, they should only be locked in, during the hours of curfew then, (7:00 pm-5:00 am).

However, many knew better and flaunted the restrictions and headed to the beach and visited their favourite bars and liming spots.

Moving forward, the prime minister seems adamant that this behavior will no longer be accepted. He said, “Despite a clear statement that all citizens must stay at home except in certain very limited situations, the Police High Command has reported that many persons have chosen to disobey these regulations.”

He added, “Irresponsible behavior will not be tolerated. Offenders will be promptly arrested and charged. We will not hesitate to prosecute those found in breach of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.”

