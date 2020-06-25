Third World Honoured With Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors Role

By Jamaica Gleaner,

The legendary Third World band can add Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors to their resume. The group was recently signed by the Issa Trust Foundation – the non-profit arm of Couples Resorts Jamaica. In making the announcement, Diane Pollard, president and CEO, stated, “It is fitting that, on the anniversary of last year’s very successful fundraising concert, ‘An Evening with Air Supply and Third World’ featuring Koffee, that the hosts of the event, the Issa Trust Foundation, is announcing that the legendary Third World has come on board as Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors for the foundation as they continue the work being done to enrich the lives of children in Jamaica.”

Celebrating 46 years, Third World is one of the longest-lived reggae bands of all time and one of Jamaica’s most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Their style has been described as “reggae-fusion”. With nine Grammy nominations and a catalogue of charted smash hits, including Now That We Found Love, 96 Degrees in the Shade and Try Jah Love, spanning over four decades, sold-out tours, a vibrant and loyal fan base and inspirational messages, Third World is more than just one of the top reggae bands of all time, it is an institution whose themes are positive, progressive and internationally relevant.

A GREAT HONOUR

An enthusiastic band leader, Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore, said it was a great honour and pleasure to be associated with the Issa Trust Foundation in this manner. “The Issa Trust Foundation has done some wonderful work for some very young children in the paediatric hospital in St Ann’s Bay. It has shown me, more than any other time, right now in this terrible crisis of COVID-19, what a great thing it is when people get together and do stuff for people who are poor, dispossessed and genuinely need help,” Coore said.

He commended the foundation for setting an example for people all over the world and made an appeal for everyone to “give what support you can to the Issa Trust Foundation, to our efforts, and to stay safe, and more than anything in this time, be kind to your fellow man”.

“We look forward to the day we can perform again – things are very hard in the music business now and whatever we can do, whatever part we can play to help in any way mankind and humanity, we will definitely be doing it. So, the Issa Trust Foundation association with Third World is just one way in which we intend to spread our wings, spread the love and make sure that we play a part in humanity.”

Paul Issa, chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation, said he was thrilled that the Third World had agreed to be Goodwill Reggae Ambassadors. “I’ve been a fan of theirs since the 1970s, and lead singer AJ Brown actually began his career at Couples, so we share a lot of history. We are grateful for the interest they have taken in our work, and I think this is going to be a long and beautiful friendship.”

Main photo: Veteran reggae group Third World (file photo)