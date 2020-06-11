Thompson appointed Judge for short stint

Basseterre, Thursday, 11th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – A new judge has been appointed to serve for an interim period in St. Kitts & Nevis.

The formal ceremony to give effect to the new posting was recently undertaken by the country’s Head of State.

In a statement issued in Basseterre by Government House, it was confirmed that Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, presided over the swearing in of Justice Patrick Thompson Jr, on Tuesday, 9th June, 2020.

Justice Thompson is expected to serve the jurisdiction for a very short period.

On Tuesday, while the Oath Allegiance and Office were admitted by the Governor General, it was pointed out that Thompson would act as High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean, from 9th -18th June, 2020.

This is not his first posting to St. Kitts & Nevis.

He was also temporarily appointed at the start of the year, to serve from 11th January to 9th April, 2020. He had replaced Justice Terrence Ward on that occasion.

Ward had been reassigned for a brief period in the British Virgin Islands, for the same period that Thompson was in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Photo: Lee L. Moore Judicial Complex, St. Kitts