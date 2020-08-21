Thousands tune in Nat’l Rum Day concert

By Jamaica Observer,

Appleton Estate’s Virtual National Rum Day concert was met with praise across social media platforms, with more than 10,000 viewers tuning in for performances by members of the Protoje-led In Digg Nation Collective last Sunday.

The event — staged at The Habitat in Gordon Town, St Andrew — follows the brand’s bottle and packaging relaunch earlier this year.

Starting at 7:00 pm, the virtual stage show featured Protoje, as well as performances by Lila Iké and Sevana. The concert and National Rum Day activities were streamed live on the brand’s local digital pages as well as through its Cayman Islands social media accounts.

Sevana kicked things off with If You Only Knew, before switching gears with Blessed, both of which are featured on her recently released EP Be Somebody.

She opened up about her faith before closing her set with Mango.

“It was great being a part of the National Rum Day celebrations and getting a chance to express myself for the people who love music,” said Sevana.

“I had the chance to share some records from my EP Be Somebody and it was a great feeling,” she continued.

Lila Iké jump-started her set with Solitude before delivering emotional performances in Forget Me and Thy Will. She had this to say about the experience: “The vibe was great. Playing with the band is always a next-level experience, giving good people good music that they can relate to.”

Protoje, patriarch of the contemporary reggae collective, closed the show.

The Grammy-nominated reggae singjay took his audience on a musical journey with a unique rendition of Who Know, before treating them to newer records such as Same So from his upcoming album, In Search of Lost Time, for which he was joined on stage by Sevana.

In Search of Lost Time is scheduled for release on August 28. Protoje’s set included Like Royalty, before making his way to the smash hit Blood Money.

“I was really looking forward to this one because it’s been a while since I’ve performed. It was great touching the stage with the band and seeing everything come together,” said Protoje. “Whether in person or through livestream, we do our best to give the people a great show.”

Telecia Lindo-Johnson, marketing manager of J Wray & Nephew Limited, was pleased with the viewership and how well the concert was received.

“Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum remains at the forefront of combining rum and reggae music to create one of a kind experiences for those who love our brand. I am immensely pleased with the resoundingly positive feedback we have received from viewers. The day’s celebrations exceeded expectations in that we achieved more viewers than we would have patrons to a physical event. This has really highlighted the power of the digital world and the relationship the Appleton Estate brand has with consumers. We are so pleased that we are able to make such meaningful connections despite physical restrictions,” she said.

The Virtual National Rum Day concert was among a slew of activities slated for Appleton Estate’s National Rum Day celebrations. Others included a ‘Masterclass’ presented by Master Blender Joy Spence; A Tami and Wayne Mix off with singjay Wayne Marshall and media personality Tami Chynn; and a ‘Make Your Mix with Randeen’ mixology session.

Main photo: Lila Iké and Protoje sharing the stage at the Appleton Estate’s Virtual National Rum Day concert