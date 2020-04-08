Three Health Care Workers Among The Positive COVID-19 Cases In Antigua

By Antigua News Room,

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, has revealed that three of the now 19 positive COVID-19 cases are health care workers.

She also noted that twelve have had positive travel history.

To date, 57 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda of which 19 persons have been found to be positive while 37 have been reported as negative.

It was also reported that one of the positive results was that of the first COVID-19 patient in Antigua and Barbuda (Patient Zero). This is the third time that the young lady, who currently present no signs of COVID-19, has tested positive. Dr. Thomas said that this is a matter of concern for the health authorities and a further look will be made of her case.

Meanwhile, Medical Director of the Mount St. John Medical Centre, Dr. Albert Duncan has reported that of the nineteen (19) COVID-19 patients, six are hospitalized at Mount St. John with four patients being respiratory dependent. The remaining COVID-19 patients are recovering at home.

Both Dr. Thomas and Dr. Duncan have reminded the public that COVID-19 disease can be spread by respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces. “Please continue to practice cough and sneeze etiquette and wash your hands frequently and hand sanitize. The public is also encouraged to follow the guidelines set out for the state of Emergency, including the curfew,” concluded Dr. Thomas.