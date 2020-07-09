Threshold of a new era says Governor General

Basseterre, 9th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– The next five years for the people of St. Kitts & Nevis are being forecast for a long spell of prosperity, if one is to be guided by the Throne Speech delivered on Wednesday, by the country’s Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton.

Sir Tapley told a packed St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom, which served as a temporary National Assembly Chambers, as the new term of the parliament opened yesterday, (8th July, 2020).

“Today, my Team Unity Government stands at the threshold of a new, historic era that is destined to usher into our Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis a period of rebirth, resilience, renewal and re-commitment designed to give our people a Stronger, Safer Future which they so deserve,” said the Governor General.

Present to witness the Head of State outline his Government’s plans for the the current five year term, were diplomats representing various foreign governments, senior civil servants and leaders of business, as well as representatives of civil society, the media and supporters of the various political parties.

The only living National Hero and First Prime Minister, Members of the Nevis Island Administration, Deputy Governor General for Nevis, and President of the local Island Assembly also occupied the visitors gallery.

They all listened attentively as Sir Tapley suggested that , “As we stand at the start of the 2nd term of the Team Unity Government, it is necessary to remind our citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis of the vision, ethos and overarching aim of the Team Unity movement which was launched on September 26, 2013…”

The Government had not, and will not, deviate from its intended plan for national development where the gains are shared by all regardless of colour, creed, gender, ethnicity, race, political opinion or socio-economic status, he promised.

He said that by holding fast to our united mission we will truly ensure that our Federation remains a preferred jurisdiction in which to live, work, do business and engage in leisure activities.

Adherence to this core mandate will also guarantee that the principles and practices of democracy and good governance remain intact and respected, said a confident Governor General.

Wednesday’s session of the Assembly also witnessed the formal election of the Speaker, in Michael Perkins and his Deputy, Dr. Bernicia Nisbett, who joins the parliament for the first time.

Main photo: Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D at the first sitting of the National Assembly