Time’s Up says Weinstein verdict ‘marks a new era of justice’

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN)Time’s Up has applauded the conviction of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, saying the moment “marks a new era of justice” in a statement released following Monday’s verdict.

“This trial — and the jury’s decision today — marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, which advocates for gender equity in the workplace.

Weinstein on Monday was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

He was acquitted of three other counts he faced, including the more serious charge of predatory sexual assault.

Time’s Up was formed two years ago amid Hollywood’s reckoning with prevalent sexual harassment.

“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement,” Tchen’s statement added.

The “Silence Breakers” refers to the women who came forward with accusations against Weinstein. More than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of a range of actions, from unwanted sexual advances to rape.

“While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back,” the statement added.

Weinstein was, at one time, a larger-than-life figure in the film world — first at Miramax then at The Weinstein Company — and a staple of Hollywood’s awards season. During his tenure at both companies, films like “Shakespeare in Love,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The King’s Speech” and “Django Unchained” received accolades.