TKR trades gloveman Ramdin

Trinidad Guardian – Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), yesterday, revealed the local players who they are going to retain for this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and not included is top gloveman Denesh Ramdin. Guardian Media Sports was reliably informed that Ramdin has been immediately picked up by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a trade deal for Antiguan young pacer Alzarri Joseph.

The local franchise decided to retain 10 players and Ramdin was the only senior player that was not kept. The returning players include Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster and Akeal Hosein. Of the 10 players retained, eight comes from top local cricket club Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), while Jangoo plays for Merryboys and Simmons is with Police Sports Club.

Apart from Ramdin, the other locals who were not retained from last year’s roster were all-rounder Mark Deyal and fast bowler Anderson Phillips.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said: “Over the last five years, TKR has built the franchise by consciously bringing back players from T&T and also developing local talent. We are delighted that all ten of our Caribbean players in the TKR squad for 2020 are from T&T.”

Ramdin, who played with the franchise for the last four years posted on his Instagram account that he will no longer be with the franchise but it was a decision he had no control of.

He said: “Thank you to all my fans who supported me at the TKR for the last four years. Winning two trophies will live with me forever but things beyond my control mean that I am not going to be at TKR in 2020.

“Thanks to the management, staff, and captain, also the owner for the opportunity at TKR. Now its time to move on.”

With Ramdin stepping out for the Patriots for the upcoming tournament, it means that yet another big name player has moved around for this year’s tournament, as Chris Gayle two weeks ago revealed that he was moving to the St Lucia Zouks from the Jamaica Tallawahs which has led to a war of words off the field among the “Universe Boss”, Tallawahs’ management and assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan.

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 26 but the tournament organisers are presently watching the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments. A decision on whether the tournament can proceed as planned, or at a different time, will be made as soon as possible.