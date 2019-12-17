Tokyo double

BY DWAYNE RICHARDS, Jamaica Observer

The darling of Jamaica’s sprinting, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has confirmed that she will be seeking the double at the Tokyo Olympics later this year, her swansong at the quadrennial sporting spectacle.

She rarely doubles at major championships and has focused mainly on the 100m at the Olympic Games, but is serious about going after the 100m-200m double in Tokyo, Japan next year.

“[I will be] doubling up definitely. Last year [season] I really wanted to attempt the double but coach had other plans, so I just worked with that plan. He knows best so I just worked with his plan,” she told told reporters on Sunday during her six-a-side football competition in her heartland of Waterhouse.

Despite all her amazing feats on the track, the “Pocket Rocket” has never dipped below 22 seconds in the 200m — but she has made that one of her main targets for the 2020 season.

“I am definitely looking forward to doing the 200m, especially because I believe in my heart that I can run 21s. It’s a big passion of mine so I am working really hard towards that. So hopefully, I will get to run some more 400m even though I don’t like it, but hopefully I will get it done for 2020,” she shared.

Fraser-Pryce is aiming to represent Jamaica at her fourth Olympic Games in Japan next year.

Hot on the heels of a successful return to the track after giving birth to her son Zyon, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has already switched into Olympic Games preparation mode ahead of what will be her final participation at the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet.

Despite it being her last hurrah, Fraser-Pryce says that her preparations for the Games have not changed and are pretty similar to the first one in 2008. She did say, however, that the Games will be an important part of her legacy.

“It’s no different. As I said, a day at a time; I try to just take it a day at a time. The Olympic Games is my final Olympics, but not my final competition. Everybody knows [that] the Olympics is every four years so I will not be contesting another Olympics after this one, so I am really looking forward to putting in the work and just to have fun, and just to continue to cement my name in history,”she said.

She is also hoping that she will continue to be an inspiration to both athletes and non-athletes as well.

“I want to continue to inspire a lot of athletes, and just individuals, along the way that time is there. You have time [so] just continue to work and stay committed; and for me, 2020 I am really looking forward to it,” Fraser-Pryce said.

The reigning 100m and 200m Olympic Champion is her training partner Elaine Thompson, but Fraser-Pryce is ready to push as hard as necessary to return to the top of the podium in Tokyo.

“Training has been going fantastic and I never leave stones unturned…all or nothing on the track, so I am looking forward to that moment. Of course first you have to get to the National Championships and then you take it from there,” she said.