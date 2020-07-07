Tommy gets noon deadline

By Brian Bonitto, Jamaica Observer,

Embattled dancehall deejay Tommy Lee Sparta has until noon today to make himself available to the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James, for a question-and-answer session. He is, again, listed as a person of interest.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s manager, Nicole Taban, declined to comment about the development.

“I can’t make any statement right now. I’m sorry,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer yesterday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), stressed that the entertainer is “not wanted by the cops”.

“We are are seeking him as a person of interest in relation to some investigations in Montego Bay in St James. He is not wanted. We are giving him until tomorrow [today] to come in and speak with the detectives at the Freeport Police Station,” SSP Linday told the Observer.

Quizzed as to what would happen if the entertainer declined to show, SSP Lindsay said: “The investigators would then have to go and find him.” But she was hoping it would not have to come to that.

According to the CCU, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s information arm, the entertainer will be questioned about the uptick in violence in the Flanker community of St James.

Recently, Tommy Lee Sparta took to Instagram to denounce gun violence after last week Sunday’s shooting of Montego Bay deejay Rygin King.

“Violence is not the solution. Unity will make our land a better place. Speedy recovery bro @ryginking,” he posted.

Two other persons were also wounded in the incident. However, Sashalee Blackwood succumbed to her injuries.

Being listed as a person of interest is nothing new for the Gothic entertainer.

In 2016, detectives in the Kingston Eastern Division listed him as a person of interest in relation to a shooting incident on Saunders Avenue in the Kingston 2 region of the Corporate Area.

The following year, Freeport Police Station asked that he turn himself in for questioning in relation to a shooting in the Flanker community during the Christmas holiday.

In March this year, the deejay’s six-year-old daughter was shot during an altercation among three men in Flanker. A nine-year-old boy was fatally shot in the incident.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s given name is Leroy Russell. He hails from Flanker, the gritty St James community long plagued by crime and violence.

His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Psycho, and Spartan Angel.

Main photo: Tommy Lee Sparta