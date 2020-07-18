Tommy Lee rushed to hospital

By Brian Bonitto, Jamaica Observer,

Tommy Lee Sparta was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, after experiencing a bout of vomiting while in police lock-up on Thursday evening.

His lawyer, Ernest “Ernie” Smith confirmed the development with the Jamaica Observer last night.

“He was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment and subsequently, discharged,” he told the Observer.

Tommy Lee Sparta is spending his second weekend behind bars at the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay.

Smith said he’s convinced that the lawmen are deliberately keeping the dancehall deejay detained, despite not being charged. The entertainer has been in custody since Tuesday, July 7.

“They [the police] told me the final session was this morning at 7:00 am. The question-and-answer session took place…I was advised by the senior officer that: ‘That’s it! The police have no further interest in him’ and that he would be released today [yesterday],” said Smith.

“They are punishing Mr Russell without just cause,” he continued.

Leroy Russell is Tommy Lee Sparta’s given name.

Earlier last week, Tommy Lee Sparta was requested to report to Freeport Police Station in relation to an upsurge in violence in the Flanker community of St James. He was detained under the current State of Public Emergency (SOE) in St James.

Under the SOE, a person can be detained for up to 90 days without being charged.

Tommy Lee Sparta has had several brushes with the law.

He was listed as a person of interest by police in 2014 and 2017 for shooting incidents. He was, however, questioned and released.

In 2015, the Montego Bay police prevented him from performing on Reggae Sumfest for “fear of patrons’ safety”.

A former member of Vybz Kartel’s Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his musical break in 2012. He is known for songs including Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, Psycho and Rich Badness.

Main photo: Tommy Lee