Toni-Ann frenzy!

It started raining in Bath, St Thomas, when Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh began speaking to adoring residents of her home district.

At the end of her very short address, the showers ceased, probably signalling the blessing she brought to the parish which residents yesterday said will no longer be forgotten.

The downpour lasted approximately two minutes.

“Mi glad fi see unuh,” Singh greeted the residents as the rain started.

“…I am losing my voice talking so much, and it is because I am so overwhelmed, and I am so grateful. I can’t even tell you how much it means to me to see all of you. I love you so much,” Singh said as residents scampered for cover under tents erected in Bath Botanical Gardens.

“Showers of blessings!” some residents shouted, while others remained in front of the stage.

Emphasising that amazing things can come from St Thomas, Singh thanked the residents for supporting her.

“Thank you so much for coming out and spending this amazing time with me,” she said before thanking her matriarchal grandmother Blossom Bailey for teaching her love.

“I went ab road and I just showed them what you gave me… Love each other, and I am so grateful,” said Singh who was crowned Miss World on December 14 in London.

Prior to her arrival, scores of residents waited outside the garden with bated breath.

When the motorcade arrived at the entrance, where the first breadfruit tree in Jamaica had been planted, the crowd erupted; some blowing vuvuzelas, others clanging pot covers, while most tried to capture on various electronic devices what they considered the most historic moment in the parish since the Morant Bay Rebellion 154 years ago.

Switching her high heels for a pair of sneakers, Miss World alighted the Mitsubishi Pajero that took her on the tour.

By this time, the cheers grew louder, and Singh, Miss World chair Julia Morley, and other officials were immediately escorted inside by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who created a human boundary around them.

Singh’s mother, Jahrine Bailey, who had entered the garden minutes before her, received numerous hugs and heartfelt congratulations from many women who appeared to be in her age group.

Soon after, the parish’s first beauty queen appeared on the stage crammed with politicians, her family, and officials.

As Eric Donaldson’s Land Of My Birth echoed through the community, the residents seemed satisfied by what they described as the parish’s achievement.

“Mi feel marvellous, come een like seh a me win. Mi feel more than Miss Nigeria, Miss Nigeria nuh jump yet. Mi lose bout five pounds,” Paula Douglas told the Jamaica Observer in reference to the the way Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas celebrated when Singh was named winner of the pageant.

Knocking two pot covers, Douglas said: “Mi couldn’t cook nuh food because a di pot covers mi a use.”

According to Douglas, 44, she had been awaiting Singh’s arrival since 8:00 am.

Singh actually arrived minutes to 3:00 pm, but the wait did not matter to the residents.

“Mi happy till mi not even know weh fi do wid myself. I am so proud of Toni-Ann. We love her here and we love her family,” Winnifred Scott told the Observer.

During the morning session of the tour, scores of residents lined the main street in Yallahs.

Women holding babies, little girls, elderly men and women were all eager to get a glimpse of Miss World 2019.

Waving miniature Jamaican flags, they greeted almost every high-end vehicle that drove through Yallahs square as Chronixx’s hit song Likes filled the square.

Even though some residents complained that they had been told that Singh would have arrived at 8:00 am, up to 10:48 am they were still awaiting the parish’s latest celebrity.

“Mi not leaving until mi see har,” Ponside resident Kimberlyn Reid told the Observer.

When Singh arrived minutes after 11:00 am, Yallahs went wild.

After her short stint in the square she was whisked away to the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Morant Bay, where she met with young mothers.

Despite the big blue gate that separated her from the residents, some of whom confessed to taking unauthorised time from work to see Singh, she greeted them for four minutes before going inside the centre.

“Wi deh a work a wait on her, and we heard the siren and run come,” a resident who asked not to be identified said as she stood outside the perimeter fence.

“From she win mi nuh stop cry. Mi feel good, mi feel good, mi feel good! Mi more dan feel good ’cause she come from St Thomas, the forgotten parish. We are no longer the forgotten parish,” the woman continued.

Meanwhile, Morant Bay Mayor Michael Hue, after congratulating Singh, announced that he will be lobbying for a street in the town to be renamed in her honour.

Noting that Singh’s crowning came at a time when the parish needs more attention, Hue said: “It is going to be a Cinderella parish.”

Hue also described Singh as an inspiration to young people.

“Not even the budget for marketing can compare to what you have done. Jamaica is indebted to you,” the mayor told Singh.

Prior to visiting the graves of her patriarchal grandparents Julia Watson and Harold Singh in Arcadia, Singh was told by Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange that the Government is expected to build a nursery at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Morant Bay and that the nursery will be named in her honour.

“We have witnessed first-hand her beautiful spirit and her capacity for care through the work that she has been doing with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and at the Women’s Centre location in her home parish of St Thomas. She has been helping to improve the facilities and raising funds to ensure that the adolescent mothers are given the tools to become great parents and to continue their education,” Grange said.