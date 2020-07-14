Toots, Buju Banton, Freddie McGregor Among Finalists for Jamaica’s Festival Song Contest

By CNW,

A number of established reggae entertainers have joined to reignite Jamaica and its diaspora, through the 2020 Jamaica Festival song contest.

The virtual reveal and launch of the Top 10 finalists for the Jamaica Festival 2020 song finals, saw big names such as Grammy-winning entertainer Buju Banton, two-time festival song winner Toots and the Maytals, reggae singers Freddie McGregor, LUST, Papa Michigan, and Shuga one of two women who have made the final, the other being TV host Sakina Deer.

The longest-running original song contest on the island, since 1966, the Jamaica festival song has been used annually to stir a feeling of celebration, about Jamaica, and Jamaican culture, for Independence celebrations.

Previous festival song winners who have become a staple, include one of this year’s entrants, Toots and the Maytals who won the first competition in 1966 with their hit ‘Bam Bam,’ Eric Donaldson with ‘Cherry Oh Baby’ ‘Sweet Jamaica’ and ‘Land of my Birth’ and Tinga Stewart with ‘Play De Music’ and ‘Nuh Weh Nuh Betta Dan Yard.’

The Jamaica Cultural Development (JCDC) Jamaica Festival 2020 song winner, will be selected on July 19, after a series of virtual, social, and broadcast media campaigns to get Jamaicans involved in the voting process.

Click on the name of each finalist below to listen to their song submission:

Buju Banton

Freddie McGregor

L.U.S.T.

Nazzle Man

Papa Michigan

Radix DD

Sakina

Shuga

Toots & Maytals

Xtra Bigg