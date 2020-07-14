Top ranking! Holder moves to 2nd in bowling, highest for WI in 20 years

By Windies Cricket,

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Tuesday attained the highest rating points by any West Indies bowler in 20 years, reaching a career-best second place in the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings.

Holder picked seven wickets including a career-best haul of 6-42 in the first innings and led his team to a famous win over England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The 28-year-old now on a career-best 862 rating points – the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh’s tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder retained 35th position among batsmen after the first Test and has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders’ list.

Shannon Gabriel was one of the heroes of the first Test and with nine wickets to win the Man of the Match award – the most by a West Indian in England since Walsh took 10-117 at Lord’s 20 years ago. Gabriel gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 and jumped one place to 18th.

Jermaine Blackwood’s superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen while Shane Dowrich is at a career-best 37th position after scores of 61 and 20.

Main photo: Jason Holder