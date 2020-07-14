Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun Charge, Megan Thee Stallion in Car

By TMZ,

We’ve learned police have listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident. She was taken to a hospital immediately after Tory was arrested, and treated for the wounds to her foot.

Law enforcement sources also tell us 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the home.

Tory Lanez got busted after an alleged argument outside a house party led to cops finding a gun in his car, and Megan Thee Stallion was there too … this according to law enforcement.

We’ve learned police got a call of a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 AM Sunday. When officers arrived, we’re told witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air … and the vehicle took off.

Our law enforcement sources say cops got a description of the SUV and located it shortly afterward, and found the rappers inside along with another woman.

We’re told Meg had a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle, and when cops searched it … they found a gun.

Our sources say Lanez was taken to jail and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle … a felony.

It’s interesting … earlier on Saturday night, Megan and Tory appeared together on her Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner — at what appears to be a pool party at Kylie’s Holmby Hills pad.

The reported gunshots were allegedly fired several miles away in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

We reached out to Tory and Megan … no word back, so far.

