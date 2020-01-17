Tourism officials seek to boost stay over arrivals

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 16, 2020 (SKNIS): Tourism officials in St. Kitts and Nevis are currently reviewing their strategy to boost stay over arrivals following the record-breaking success that has been seen more than one million cruise passengers in both 2018 and 2019.

Air arrivals at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in 2019 totalled 163,453 passengers which were 7 percent more than the 153,340 arrivals in 2018.

The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister responsible for Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis reflected on the numbers during the Prime Minister’s monthly press conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

“We are constantly engaging persons to see what we can do on the product development side,” he said.

Already, government has spent considerable sums to upgrade the tourism infrastructure.

At the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport, investments have resulted in the resurfacing of runway, taxiway “B” and “C” in asphalt; installation of brand-new runway solar lighting systems; installation of a new elevator within the departure hall; and the installation of new conveyor belt systems and baggage carousels, as well as the resurfacing of taxiway “A” in concrete. The Alpha Taxiway will be fully operational in the first quarter of 2020.

Additionally, upgrade work to transform the popular Strip at Frigate is well underway, while various tourist attractions such as Black Rocks are being equipped with amenities to enhance the visitor experience.

Minister Grant added that stakeholders are being regularly consulted to ensure that they can play a key role in shaping the ongoing developments.