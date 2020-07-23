Tourism stakeholders begin training for COVID-19 certification

By Staff Reporter, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, Tuesday, 23rd 2020 (MyVue News.com)- In order to minimize health and safety risks as the hospitality service sector expands its reopening program, operators of the various establishments are being required to undergo mandatory training.

Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant, while making the disclosure of the new policy on Tuesday, 21st July, 2020), indicated that his ministry is seeking to establish a minimum standards that are designed to improve the confidence levels of potential visitors.

The ministry and its marketing arm, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, are seeking to introduce new measures and techniques that could give the island an edge in its marketing activities, when the time becomes appropriate to open the borders and once again welcome visitors.

Since March this year, the tourism sector, like others worldwide, has been closed, due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The training sessions are targeting restaurants and bars and other related entities.

But tourism officials are cautioning operators that if they do not make themselves available for and participate in the training program, which is being jointly facilitated with the NEOC, which overseas the management of the country’s response to COVID-19, they would not be allowed to open to serve the public.

The training which began on Wednesday, 22nd July, 27th August, and will end on Monday, 27th July, 2020, is also catering for operators in the taxis, public buses, and accommodations facilities.

The training ill be conducted in different phases for the different groups.

At the end of the training special certifications will be issued to participants, validating their approval to resume business.

The certifications will help to easily identify those businesses that have successfully met the minimum health and safety standards for operating in a COVID-19 affected corporate environment.

Main photo: Entrance of Frigate Bay Strip, home of many popular bars