Traffic accident in Cayon being investigated

By Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force,

Police are investigating a traffic accident in Cayon in which one person was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. on June 28 and involved motorcycle PB 5364, which is owned and was being ridden by Esroy Mills of Cayon, and motor car PA 4070, which is owned by Adrian Rodrigues and was being driven by Aston Richards of Cayon. The circumstances are that Richards had moved off from a parked position and was heading towards the Basseterre direction and Mills was heading in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided.

Mills sustained serious injuries to the hand. He was transported to the JNF General Hospital via ambulance and underwent surgery. He is listed as being in a stable condition. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.