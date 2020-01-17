Major News

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS FOR THE WEST INDIES VERSUS IRELAND CRICKET MATCHES ON JANUARY 18 AND 19, 2020 AT WARNER PARK

January 17, 2020

ONE-WAY STREETS

The following streets will only allow for one-way traffic:

·       East Park Range (North to South)

·       The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road (West to East).

 

Changes will take effect from 3:00 p.m. daily until the end of the match.

 

 

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

No parking will be permitted on the following streets:

·       Victoria Road – on the eastern side between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.

·       Park Range – between Basseterre High and Lozack Road.

·       Lozack Road – Between Victoria Road and Hart Street

 

TRAFFIC FLOW:

Traffic will flow in one direction along the following roads:

·       Northwards along Victoria Road;

·       Westward along Lozack Road;

·       Eastwards along the road north of the NHC;

·       Southwards along East Park Range.

 

PARKING:

·       The general public will park on streets in non-restricted areas.

·       VIP’s and Government officials will park on Lozack Road.

·       Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old

·       pavilion.

·       Organizing Committee members and sponsors will park in the Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.

·       Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.

 

Parking inside Warner Park will be very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.