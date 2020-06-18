Historic Gems Treaty of Basseterre 1981 MyVueNews.com June 18, 2020 Signatories of the Treaty of Basseterre on 18th June 1981: Front row (l-r): DPM Lester Bird of Antigua and Barbuda, PM Eugenia Charles of Dominica, Foreign Minister Hudson Tannis of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Premier Kennedy Simmonds of St. Kitts and Nevis (ﬁfth from left), PM Winston Cenac of Saint Lucia (sixth from left), PM Maurice Bishop of Grenada (extreme right) and back row: second from left Franklyn Margetson of Montserrat. Others include back row, extreme right, Foreign Minister Peter Josie of Saint Lucia and front row fourth from left Augustus Compton Executive Secretary of the WISA Council. Kennedy Simmonds standing outside of Government HeadquartersKennedy Simmonds signing the the Treaty of BasseterreThe Treaty of Basseterre which created the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was signed at Government Headquarters, Church Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts. (Photo credit: Dale Morton)