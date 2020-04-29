Tree of Knowledge International to now trade on the Jamaica Stock Exchange

Jamaica Observer – Tree of Knowledge International Corp (TOKI) — the first company to be cross-listed between the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) — is now trading on the JSE.

The cross-listing is a major step by TOKI to play a leading role internationally in the estimated US$4.2 trillion health and wellness industry, as reported in 2017 by the Global Wellness Institute.

Senior vice-president of market development of the Canadian Securities Exchange, Rob Cook says, “The CSE has been sharing knowledge and ideas with the Jamaica Stock Exchange with a view to providing new opportunities for companies on both exchanges in the capital markets of Jamaica and Canada.”

He added that both exchanges endeavor to give their listed companies the full benefit of public company experience in a liquid and well-regulated market.

For her part, Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the JSE, commenting on TOKI’s listing stated, “The listing of Tree of Knowledge International Corp has come into being due to the hard work we have been doing in Canada. In spite of the challenging times, we are seeing some very positive results and I am encouraging Jamaicans to continue to look to the markets for wealth creation as exciting times are ahead.”

Tree of Knowledge International, which delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions, is built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research. It spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer Cannabidiol products, and education and advocacy programmes.

Along with its local partner in Jamaica – Timeless Herbal Care, TOKI has already received approval from Health Canada to import specific cannabis strains into Canada, which will be used to formulate pain relief products for the Canadian and international markets.

“This listing culminates 10 years of vision and leadership. I thank Marlene Street Forrest for building one of the best exchanges in the world, giving members of the diaspora great confidence in investing in Jamaica and helping to build the country,” stated Courtney Betty, CEO of Timeless.