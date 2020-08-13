Tributes pouring in for the late Sports icon

Basseterre, Thursday, 13th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- He was one of the most versatile sports figures of his time, who eventually went on to serve at the highest level of the civil service of his country.

That is how many are already eulogizing the late Lloyd Lazar, who is reported to have passed away on Wednesday night, (12th August, 2020), after a prolonged battle with health issues.

Lazar was one who excelled, both on and off the field, rising to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sport & Culture. He also once held the position of Director of Sport.

Both football and cricket were amongst his sporting abilities, though he was known to be involved in basketball, track and field, sports commentator, Chairman of Special Olympics, the Caribbean Representative for the Commonwealth Advisory Board on Sport and other activities.

Lazar also worked for many years as a high school teacher and represented his nation in sport, as a national player in football, and also played for Santos and Basseterre High School, in the local football league.

Minister of Education, Youth, Sport & Culture, Jonel Powell, in a released statement on Thursday, described Lazar as “…a man who humbly served his country and wider Caribbean region with distinction”

Minister Powell said it is was with great sadness that he acknowledged the passing of Lazar.

Former colleagues, in sport and other endeavours, including the Department of Sport, have also used the social media platforms to extend their sympathies and best wishes to the family of Lazar.

Main photo: The late Lloyd Lazar