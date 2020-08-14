Trinidad High Court rules in favour of TTFA in dispute with FIFA

By Leighton Levy, Sportsmax,

The Trinidad and Tobago High Court of Justice delivered a blow to FIFA on Thursday when it denied football’s world governing body’s application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate the dispute between the parties.

Both sides had submitted arguments before Justice Carol Gobin on July 29.

The TTFA and FIFA have been in dispute since March when FIFA dissolved the association’s administration who were in office four months and installed a normalization committee to oversee the affairs of the debt-ridden association.

TTFA took the matter to the CAS but later withdrew citing fears of institutional bias.

On May 18, lawyers for the William-Wallace executive had filed an application in the Trinidad and Tobago High Court seeking a permanent injunction to prevent FIFA from interfering or seeking to override the “fair and transparent democratic processes of the TTFA and/or preventing them from removing the executive of duly elected officers from office.

The TTFA was represented ly Dr Emir Crowne, Matthew Gayle, Jason Jones and Crystal Paul of the New City Chambers while Fifa was represented Christopher Hamel-Smith SC, Jonathan Walker and Cherie Gopie from M Hamel-Smith and Co.

FIFA now has 21 days to file a defence against an application for an injunction filed by the ousted executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA). FIFA has also been ordered to pay costs.

Main photo credit: Sportsmax