Tropical Cyclone Nine now affecting St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, Wednesday, 29th July, 2020, (MyVue news.com)– The National Emergency systems of St. Kitts and Nevis have been activated, as the latest Atlantic storm begins to affect the islands.

The weather conditions across St. Kitts & Nevis took a significant turn for the worse overnight, with gusty winds starting at 4:46 a.m., as the latest Tropical Storm makes its way through the northern Leeward Islands on Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has already been issued for St. Kitts & Nevis.

The much anticipated showers started at 6:26 a.m. as the sky became fully covered with a grey blanket of rain clouds.

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on Tuesday warned that up to 3-6 inches of rainfall is possible and a flash flood warning is likely to be issued on Wednesday. Landslides in some areas are also likely, NEMA cautioned.

Though a few vehicles were seen on the road in the early morning period, government had already advised residents to stay at home as both the public and private sectors closed their doors for Wednesday.

All CXC and CAPE examinations have also been canceled for today, as a safety measure, to protect thousands of children throughout the islands.

The National Hurricane Center in Florida has advised that as at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, the maximum sustained winds of Tropical Cyclone Nine, had increased to 45 mph, moving west-northwest at 23 mph.

Its location at 5:00 a.m. was 15.3N and 61.3W, or 5 miles south of Dominica.

St. Kitts & Nevis is 17.20N, 62.49W.

The worse part of the cyclone is expected over the islands at midday, but its official arrival and start of major activity was predicted for 8:00 a.m.

All vessels, passenger and cargo, have been asked to remain in port and residents have been urged to take the usual steps to protect their families and property.

NEMA said the sea will become rough, reaching 9 – 14ft and possible higher figures.

It is expected to generate life-threatening waves and rip current.

Main photo: Track of Cyclone 9