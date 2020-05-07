Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

By Peter Alexander and Shannon Pettypiece, NBC News

WASHINGTON — One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets, who works in the West Wing serving the president his meals among other duties, has tested positive for coronavirus, the closest the virus is known to have come to the president, said a White House official.

Since the White House medical unit was made aware of the case, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Thursday.

The White House did not say when the person developed symptoms or when the president was last exposed to the individual, who Gidley described as a military official. It can sometimes take several days for the virus to appear on a test once a person has been infected.

The news was first reported by CNN.

“This guy is close” to the president throughout the day in terms of proximity, said a second source familiar with the matter. A White House official said the president was “not happy” when he was informed of the development.

Phot: President Donald J. Trump walks to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Feb 7, 2020. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Imagesfile